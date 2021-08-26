Loose Cattle's Michael Cerveris And Kimberly Kaye Discuss Album "Heavy Lifting"

New Orleans / New York Americana band Loose Cattle, fronted by two-time Tony Award & Grammy winner Michael Cerveris and fellow musician and actor Kimberly Kaye, released their debut studio album "Heavy Lifting" via Low Heat Records in early June.

Kimberly Kaye cut her teeth on the road, traveling the Warped Tour circuit as a member of a ska band before shifting her attention to roots music, with a recent detour directing and co-starring in a wildly successful revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in New Orleans, garnering a Big Easy Award for her own performance as Yitsak.

Michael Cerveris served as a sideman for Hüsker Dü’s Bob Mould and shared stages with Pete Townshend, The Breeders, The Pixies’ Frank Black, Teenage Fanclub and beyond. He previously starred in films with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, James Gandolfini, and John C. Reilly, Broadway shows from "The Who’s Tommy" to "Sweeney Todd," (earning Tony Awards for "Assassins" and "Fun Home") as well as "Hedwig" in NYC, LA and London’s West End, and in TV series "Mindhunter," "The Tick," "Gotham," "The Good Wife," "Fringe," "Treme" and HBO’s upcoming "The Gilded Age."