© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Loose Cattle's Michael Cerveris And Kimberly Kaye Discuss Album "Heavy Lifting"

Published August 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye of Loose Cattle
Michael Alford
/
www.loosecattleband.com
Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye of Loose Cattle

New Orleans / New York Americana band Loose Cattle, fronted by two-time Tony Award & Grammy winner Michael Cerveris and fellow musician and actor Kimberly Kaye, released their debut studio album "Heavy Lifting" via Low Heat Records in early June.

Kimberly Kaye cut her teeth on the road, traveling the Warped Tour circuit as a member of a ska band before shifting her attention to roots music, with a recent detour directing and co-starring in a wildly successful revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in New Orleans, garnering a Big Easy Award for her own performance as Yitsak.

Michael Cerveris served as a sideman for Hüsker Dü’s Bob Mould and shared stages with Pete Townshend, The Breeders, The Pixies’ Frank Black, Teenage Fanclub and beyond. He previously starred in films with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, James Gandolfini, and John C. Reilly, Broadway shows from "The Who’s Tommy" to "Sweeney Todd," (earning Tony Awards for "Assassins" and "Fun Home") as well as "Hedwig" in NYC, LA and London’s West End, and in TV series "Mindhunter," "The Tick," "Gotham," "The Good Wife," "Fringe," "Treme" and HBO’s upcoming "The Gilded Age."

Tags

The Roundtablemusicamericanabroadwaymichael cerveriskimberly kaye
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke