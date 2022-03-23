© 2022
The Roundtable

Madeleine Albright - Archival interview in memoriam

Published March 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
Madeleine Albright with Joe Donahue in 2014
WAMC
/
Madeleine Albright with Joe Donahue in 2014

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State, has died at the age of 84.

Joe Donahue spoke with her in 2014 and we share that interview in memoriam.

Archival text for context: Madeleine Albright served under President Clinton as U.S. Ambassador to The United Nations beginning in 1993. In 1997 she was appointed Secretary of State, at that time she was the highest ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government. During her years as Secretary, Albright became known for wearing a wide variety of distinctive brooches that conveyed her views about the diplomatic or political situation at hand.

Now, the traveling exhibition Read My Pins: The Madeleine Albright Collection, is on display at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, NY.

