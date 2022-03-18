© 2022
"Food: Eat with Ease Every Day" by Amy Freinberg-Trufas

Published March 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Amy Freinberg-Trufas has lost and gained over 1,000 pounds over the course of her life. From her highest weight to her current weight, she’s lost 150 pounds.

This time, though, she’s kept it off.

After more than four decades of suffering the mental and physical burden of obesity including stints at fat camps, failed attempts at fad dieting, patterns of destructive eating, fat-shaming, body dysmorphia, and self-loathing, Amy created a sustainable path to major weight loss, that instead of deprivation and punishment, finally felt like ease. In her new book, "Food: Eat with Ease Every Day," Amy shares how and why she finally made peace with a lifetime of food addiction, and how this process led her to achieve a healthy weight and discover self-love.

The Roundtable healthfoodweight lossaddiction
