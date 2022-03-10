-
Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Her Billboard hits include: He’s a Rebel, The Boy I’m Gonna Marry, Wait ‘Til my Bobby Gets Home, He’s Sure the Boy I Love, and the legendary #1 holiday classic Christmas Baby Please Come Home. Darlene Love received her industry’s highest award when Bette Midler inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.She'll perform at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York as part of the We Got the Beat: A Summit Weekend for “Women in Music.” The summit will bring together a diversity of creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27.
“We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit” will bring together creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock, New York’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27th. The event is an immersive weekend covering every aspect of the contributions made by women to the world of music. We’ll talk with producers Lizzie Vann – owner of the Bearsville Theatre - and music journalist Holly George-Warren to get a preview.
Later this month, several of music’s brightest lights will gather for a weekend conference at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock for the “We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit.” The gathering runs March 25, 26 and 27, and features panels, performances and much more. My colleague Sarah LaDuke is hosting one of the panels. On March 27 at 6, Joan Osborne will sit for a conversation before a concert at 8. It all comes as she celebrates the release of her latest album “Radio Waves,” which features archival radio performances from Osborne’s long career.