The Roundtable

"Fresh Start" - new album from Armen Donelian and release concert at Hudson Hall

Published March 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
Sunnyside Records
Pianist-composer Armen Donelian will be performing Friday night at Hudson Hall. He emerges from the COVID-inspired shutdowns with a newly refined conception on both instrument and pen on the soon-to-be released album "Fresh Start." Healing and stimulating, it’s music that both soothes the soul and sparks the imagination.

"Fresh Start" evolved mysteriously over many years. At times, exciting compositional ideas emerged from nowhere, only to lead back there. Inspiration came equally from Standards, great composers, doing gigs with other musicians, teaching and from the roller coaster of life, but these moments were separated by months and at times years of fruitlessness.

Tags

The Roundtable Jazzpianocomposerpianistarmen donelianHudson Hallmusic
