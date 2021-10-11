© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Suzanne Vega at City Winery Hudson Valley 10/17

Published October 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
suzannevega.jpg
Provided
/
suzannevega.com

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega’s will be performing, "An Afternoon of New York Songs and Stories" at the City Winery Hudson Valley on Sunday October 17 at 3 p.m.

Her latest album, "An Evening of New York Songs and Stories," finds Vega backed by longtime guitarist and musical director Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jamie Edwards. The album was recorded in early 2019 and includes familiar songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner” and deep cuts from Vega’s catalog including “Frank and Ava” and “Ludlow Street.”

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.

Tags

The Roundtablemusicsinger-songwriterCity Winerynew york city
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue