Suzanne Vega at City Winery Hudson Valley 10/17

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega’s will be performing, "An Afternoon of New York Songs and Stories" at the City Winery Hudson Valley on Sunday October 17 at 3 p.m.

Her latest album, "An Evening of New York Songs and Stories," finds Vega backed by longtime guitarist and musical director Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jamie Edwards. The album was recorded in early 2019 and includes familiar songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner” and deep cuts from Vega’s catalog including “Frank and Ava” and “Ludlow Street.”

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.