3/8/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain. For a portion of the program we are joined by Ukrainian Economics, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability student of Bennington College, Diana Chipak via Zoom in Ukraine.

From Diana:

Here’s a comprehensive webpage of links to donate, instruction how to advocate to your local elected officials, protest locations, information about joining military as a foreign volunteer and more. Please use this page to share - it’s done by Global Shapers with support from Cabinet of Ministers.