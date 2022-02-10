Book banning on the rise

Attempts to remove books from school libraries have increased, recently -- spurred by activism from conservative parent groups and resistance to teaching socially progressive ideas in schools.

Sure, banning books is as old as books themselves. But the new momentum on book bans is driven by conservative activists targeting local school boards. Books about LGBTQ issues and race have spurred more activism against school boards in recent months.

The American Library Association says the number of attempts to ban school library books was 67% higher in September 2021 than in September 2020. While it’s often the same books that are challenged, like "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and "Crank" by Ellen Hopkins; books that deal with race, gender and religion are now being targeted.

Heather Schwartz is the author of "Michelle Obama: Political Icon," a book on many banned lists. Parents in Texas asked to have the children's biography of the former first lady banned at every grade level because, they said, it unfairly depicts former President Donald Trump as a bully and because Obama's reflections on race gave the impression that "if you sound like a white girl you should be ashamed of yourself."