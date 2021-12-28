Book Picks - Our Favorite Books of 2021

For many of us – you know, as a world, 2021 has sucked. It has been replete with political divisions, stark social disruptions, violent acts of desperation and yes, the continuation of a global pandemic helping to shrink social worlds and batter morale like a kitty cat with a catnip mouse.

Enter the world of books. We welcome three outstanding booksellers to discuss the best books of the year that explored our failures, grief and the sensation of being unmoored.

Others helped jolt us into other worlds, stretching our imaginations and allowed us to consider the possible. The works we will discuss span all genres and share a sense of the world as it is and as it could be.

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music stays on with us and we are joined by Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY and Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, MA as we discuss our picks for the “Best Books” of 2021.

Matt Tannenbaum’s Top Ten+

FICTION:

Bewilderment by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

Better Luck Next Time by Julia Johnson (HarperCollins)

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen (NYRB)

Invisible Ink by Patrick Modiano (Yale)

NON-FICTION:

Stoppard by Hermione Lee (Knopf)

Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alec MacGillis (FSG)

Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy by Anne Sebba (St. Martin's Press)

Swim in the Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House)

Sometimes You Have to Lie: The Life and Times of Louise Fitzhugh by Leslie Brody (Seal Press)

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor (Riverhead)

The Vanishing Point by Elizabeth Brundage (Little Brown)

The Great Dissenter by Peter Cannellos (Simon & Schuster)

Land by Simon Winchester (HarperCollins)

All About Me by Mel Brooks (Random House)

How to Resist Amazon. . .and Why by Danny Caine (Microcosm Publishing)

Suzanna Hermans’ Top Ten:

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

O Beautiful by Jung Yun

All's Well by Mona Awad

Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Leaving Isn't the Hardest Thing: Essays by Lauren Hough

Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food by Julia Turshen

Joe Donahue’s Top Ten:

FICTION:

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

Matrix by Lauren Groff

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue

NON-FICTION:

Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence by Anita Hill

The Secret of Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel

On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed

Rememberings by Sinéad O’Connor

Warmth: Coming of Age at the End of Our World by Daniel Sherrell

Kira Wizner’s Top Ten+

How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith

On Juneteenth by Annete Gordon-Reed

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis

Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B Alston

Fight Night by Miriam Toews

The Copenhagen Trilogy (3 book series) - by Tove Ditlevsen, Tiina Nunnally, and Michael Favala Goldman (Translator)

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen

What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins

The World Gives Way by Marissa Levien

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

The Glorious Guinness Girls by Emily Hourican

Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind

Above the Rim How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball Jen Bryant and Frank Morrison

An Ordinary Day by Elana K. Arnold and Elizabet Vukovic

Dorothy & Herbert An Ordinary Couple and Their Extraordinary Collection of Art by Jackie Azua Kramer and Julia Breckenreid