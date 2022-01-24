Sports host Craig Carton hopes talking about his compulsive gambling history can help others

If you’ve watched any sports or used any social media in recent weeks, you’ve surely noticed that mobile sports betting has come to New York state.

A flurry of promotions and ads are targeted at signing up users for competing mobile sports apps, where users can wager on hundreds of teams and events from their smartphone.

One person who knows a lot about sports and sports betting is Craig Carton. Carton, now working with FanDuel, was a morning host on WFAN for years before losing his job in a stunning reversal. Carton was found guilty of using a complicated scheme to fund a growing gambling addiction.

Now, Carton is out of prison and back on the airwaves. He can be heard in drive time in New York City weekdays from 2 to 7 on WFAN.

The national council on problem gambling operates a phone helpline at 1-800-522-4700, open 24/7.

You can also get help at gamtalk.org.

In New York, you can call 1-877-8-HOPENY or visit nyproblemgamblinghelp.org.