Mobile sports wagering to begin in New York Saturday
Mobile sports betting can begin in New York this weekend, according to the state gaming commission. The commission says four betting operators are approved to begin transactions as of 9 a.m. Saturday. The approved vendors are Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive.
The commission says five other operators that received conditional approval will be issued the go-ahead on a rolling basis. In the Northeast, New York joins Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with legal sports betting.