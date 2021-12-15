J.M. Beach discusses how accountability metrics fail students and teachers

In his two books, “The Myths of Measurement and Meritocracy: Why Accountability Metrics in Higher Education Are Unfair and Increase Inequality” and “Can We Measure What Matters Most? Why Educational Accountability Metrics Lower Student Learning and Demoralize Teachers” Josh Beach delivers an assault on the logic of using measurement-based accountability regiments to reform educational systems.

Beach excoriates the accountability movement that has dominated our k-12 public schooling system for decades showing how it has dismantled student learning and teacher morale.