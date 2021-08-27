© 2021
The Roundtable

Mass Incarceration and Mental Illness

Published August 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
Penguin Books

Dr. Christine Montross, a 2015 Guggenheim Fellow in General Nonfiction, is an associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a practicing inpatient psychiatrist. She is an award-winning poet and the author of "Body of Work and Falling into the Fire."

Dr. Christine Montross has spent her career treating the most severely ill psychiatric patients. Several years ago, she set out to investigate why so many of her patients got caught up in the legal system when discharged from her care--and what happened to them therein. Her new book is "Waiting for an Echo."

The Roundtablemental healthmental illnessmass incarcerationincarcerationprison
