Falling into Place - Connect Center for Youth

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the Connect Center in Cohoes, NY where they look to break the cycle of poverty by connecting youth to their full potential. Ben Williams is the Executive Director.