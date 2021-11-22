© 2021
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - Connect Center for Youth

Published November 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the Connect Center in Cohoes, NY where they look to break the cycle of poverty by connecting youth to their full potential. Ben Williams is the Executive Director.

Tags

The Roundtablefalling into placethe seymour fox memorial foundationyouthyouth involvementafter-school programsCohoesconnection
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
