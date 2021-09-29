Falling Into Place: Ark, Inc.

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus The Ark, Inc. - an after-school education center providing services that promote and reinforce positive development for at-risk youth in Troy, NY. Executive Director Doretha “Penny” Holmes joins us.

