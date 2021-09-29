© 2021
Falling Into Place: Ark, Inc.

Published September 29, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus The Ark, Inc. - an after-school education center providing services that promote and reinforce positive development for at-risk youth in Troy, NY. Executive Director Doretha “Penny” Holmes joins us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
