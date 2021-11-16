© 2021
Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

Published November 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
The Magician by Colm Toibin
Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti
I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins
Real Life by Brandon Taylor
Howard’s End by E.M. Foster
All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews
Molly’s Pilgrim by Barbara Cohen
All of a Kind Family Hanukkah by Sydney Taylor
From Sarah to Sydney by June Cummins with Alexandrea Dunietz
Two Lives by Janet Malcolm

