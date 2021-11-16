Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

The Magician by Colm Toibin

Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti

I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

Howard’s End by E.M. Foster

All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews

Molly’s Pilgrim by Barbara Cohen

All of a Kind Family Hanukkah by Sydney Taylor

From Sarah to Sydney by June Cummins with Alexandrea Dunietz

Two Lives by Janet Malcolm

