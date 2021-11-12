Grady Hendrix brings horror to The Linda on 11/15

In horror movies, the final girls are the ones left standing when the credits roll. They made it through the worst night of their lives…but what happens after?

Author Grady Hendrix’s "The Final Girl Support Group" is a fast-paced, frightening, and wickedly humorous thriller. From chain saws to summer camp slayers, "The Final Girl Support Group" pays tribute to and slyly subverts our most popular horror films, movies like "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Scream." Grady joins us today and be at The Linda on Monday at 7PM.

Grady Hendrix is an award-winning novelist and screenwriter responsible for the New York Times bestseller The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires (currently being adapted into a TV series).