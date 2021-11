Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio.Here is what we have coming up:November 3rd and November 7th Jeremy Messersmith from June 2014 and Joan Kelsey’s Silver Lining from Nov. 2019November 10th and November 14thJunior Watson/ Dean Shot from January 2019 and Rory Block from July 2011November 17th and November 21stJ.D. Simo and GA-20 from October 2021 and Tinsley Ellis from January 2018November 24th and November 28thERIE from October 2020 and Crash Test Dummies from December 2010