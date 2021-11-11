© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

A scientist's quest for nature's next medicines

Published November 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
Artwork from the cover of "The Plant Hunter" by Cassandra Leah Quave
Provided
/
Viking

This morning we hear from a leading medical ethnobotanist to tell us the story of her quest to develop new ways to fight illness and disease through the healing powers of plants. Dr. Cassandra Quave's groundbreaking research is helping to provide clues for the next generation of advanced medicines.

In her new book, "The Plant Hunter," (Viking) Dr. Quave weaves together science, botany, and memoir to tell us the extraordinary story of her own journey. As a person born with multiple congenital defects of her skeletal system, she has traveled the globe in search of natural compounds, long-known to traditional healers, that could help save us all from the looming crisis of untreatable superbugs.

Dr. Quave is Curator of the Herbarium and Associate Professor of Dermatology and Human Health at Emory University, where she leads anti-infective drug discovery research initiatives and teaches courses on medicinal plants, microbiology, and pharmacology.

Tags

The Roundtableplantsmedicinenature
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Never" by Ken Follett
    The Roundtable
    Ken Follett's "Never" speculates, in fiction, on the next World War
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    In 1989 Best-Selling Author Ken Follett wowed readers and critics when he shifted from writing thrillers to historical fiction when he published his novel The Pillars of the Earth - the story of building a cathedral. Now, returns with an action-packed story entitled NEVER - about the impossible decisions and unforeseen consequences that could lead to the next world war.
  • Book cover for "Dalvi" by Laura Galloway -- illustration of a reindeer in a winter setting
    The Roundtable
    Laura Galloway's memoir about her years in a reindeer-herding village in the Arctic Tundra
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    A DNA test suggesting she shared some genetics with the Sami people, the indigenous inhabitants of the Arctic tundra, tapped into Laura Galloway's wanderlust. An affair with a Sami reindeer herder led her to abandon her high-flying New York life for a fresh start in the tiny town of Kautokeino. When her new boyfriend left her unexpectedly after six months, it would have been easy, and perhaps prudent, to return home. But she stayed for six years. "Dalvi" (Atlantic) is the story of Laura's time in a reindeer-herding village in Arctic Norway, forging a solitary existence as one of the few Westerners living among one of the most remote cultures on earth.
  • Denizen Theatre presents "Apples in Winter" -- poster/online artwork
    The Roundtable
    Denizen Theatre presents "Apples in Winter"
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Robert, a death row prisoner about to be executed, wants an apple pie. So that’s what his mother Miriam is making him. After his turbulent childhood, this is the one final thing she can give him. Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, New York presents “Apples in Winter” by Jennifer Fawcett and directed by James P. Rees Thursdays-Sundays until November 14. The one-person show stars actor and activist Jennifer Delora - who joins us now.
  • Book cover for "Warmth: Coming of Age at the End of Our World"
    The Roundtable
    Organizer Daniel Sherrell's first book examines growing up during the climate crisis
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Daniel Sherrell is a millennial climate activist and organizer born who helped lead the campaign to pass landmark climate justice legislation in New York and is the recipient of a Fulbright grant in creative nonfiction. "Warmth" - his first book – is an exploration of how young people live in the shadow of catastrophe. It is a new kind of book about climate change: not what it is or how we solve it, but how it feels to imagine a future under its weight. It is a personal account written from inside the climate movement, where Sherrell lays bare how the crisis is transforming our relationships to time, to hope, and to each other. Warmth goes to the heart of the defining question of our time: how do we go on in a world that may not?
Load More