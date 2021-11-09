Ken Follett's "Never" speculates, in fiction, on the next World War

In 1989 Best-Selling Author Ken Follett wowed readers and critics when he shifted from writing thrillers to historical fiction when he published his novel The Pillars of the Earth - the story of building a cathedral. Now, he returns with an action-packed story entitled "Never," a book about the impossible decisions and unforeseen consequences that could lead to the next world war.

When Follett was doing the research for "Fall of Giants," he was shocked to realize that the First World War was a war that nobody wanted…he came to believe that it was all a tragic accident. And he wondered: Could that happen again?” This question ultimately inspired his new novel – a read that transports readers to the brink of the unimaginable. Ken Follett has sold more than 178 million copies of his thirty-six books. Follett's first bestseller was "Eye of the Needle," a spy story set in the Second World War. In 1989, "The Pillars of the Earth" was published and has since become Follett's most popular novel.