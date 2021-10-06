Troy Foundry Theatre presents world-premiere "Where There's Smoke: Ilium Burns"

Troy Foundry Theatre is once again devising a world-premiere piece of theatre using the city of Troy, NY and its unique history as a narrative backdrop. Inspired by the events and the social context surrounding the Great Fire of 1862 in Troy, NY, “Where There’s Smoke: Ilium Burns” will bring the audience into an immersive world of

American cataclysms -- both internal and external -- with characters spanning from the Civil War to Present Day using the historic Trojan Hotel as their playground. “Where There’s Smoke: Ilium Burns” opened this past Friday and will have performances at the Trojan Hotel through October 16.

We are joined by Troy Foundry Theatre Artistic Director David Girard, co-creator and curator of this project, and Richard Lovrich - esteemed and acclaimed area photographer, and art director. Richard is the scenic captain for “Where There’s Smoke: Ilium Burns.”