Book Picks - Oblong Books and Music

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:

Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan (free virtual event 10/26 @ 7pm)

Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (free virtual event 11/3 @ 7pm)

What's Up with White Women?: Unpacking Sexism and White Privilege in Pursuit of Racial Justice by Ilsa Govan & Tilman Smith (free virtual event 11/10 @ 7pm)

A Time Outside This Time by Amitava Kumar

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene, illustrated by Ciara Sana

Night Train by A. L. Snijders, translated by Lydia Davis

A Single Rose by Muriel Barbery, translated by Alison Anderson

An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed by Helene Tursten, translated by Marlaine Delargy