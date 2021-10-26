© 2021
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Music

Published October 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan (free virtual event 10/26 @ 7pm)
Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (free virtual event 11/3 @ 7pm)
What's Up with White Women?: Unpacking Sexism and White Privilege in Pursuit of Racial Justice by Ilsa Govan & Tilman Smith (free virtual event 11/10 @ 7pm)
A Time Outside This Time by Amitava Kumar
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene, illustrated by Ciara Sana
Night Train by A. L. Snijders, translated by Lydia Davis
A Single Rose by Muriel Barbery, translated by Alison Anderson
An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed by Helene Tursten, translated by Marlaine Delargy

The Roundtable Book Picks oblong books and music independent bookstores
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
