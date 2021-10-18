© 2021
The Roundtable

Revised and delicious: new edition of The New York Times Essential Cookbook

Published October 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
W. W. Norton & Company

"The Essential New York Times Cookbook: The Recipes of Record" remains a one-of-a-kind overview of American food culture as viewed by decades of Times food writers and editors, and now the book also reflects how Americans cooked during the COVID-19 pandemic and how extraordinarily diverse American food is.

Amanda Hesser, a Times food columnist, the author of the acclaimed "Cooking for Mr. Latte," and cofounder of the immensely popular cooking and home site Food52, organized this book into eighteen chapters, including drinks, hors d’oeuvres, soups, vegetables, pasta, fish and shellfish, poultry and game, beef, breads, and desserts.

