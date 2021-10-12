© 2021
The Saratoga Book Festival taking place October 15-17

Published October 12, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT
Sessions, workshops, talks, readings and more will headline the Saratoga Book Festival, taking place this coming weekend at various locations in Saratoga Springs.

Keynote events feature bestselling authors Joyce Carol Oates, and Russell Banks with the opening ceremony for the Festival taking place at 7 PM, on Friday night at the Inn at Saratoga.

Events throughout the weekend include various genres such as poetry, nonfiction, historical fiction, dystopian and fantasy, YA, popular/literary fiction, crime fiction, graphic novels, memoir/true crime and more.

To get a preview – we welcome Ellen Beal, Founder and President of the Saratoga Book Festival.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
