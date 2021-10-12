The Saratoga Book Festival taking place October 15-17

Sessions, workshops, talks, readings and more will headline the Saratoga Book Festival, taking place this coming weekend at various locations in Saratoga Springs.

Keynote events feature bestselling authors Joyce Carol Oates, and Russell Banks with the opening ceremony for the Festival taking place at 7 PM, on Friday night at the Inn at Saratoga.

Events throughout the weekend include various genres such as poetry, nonfiction, historical fiction, dystopian and fantasy, YA, popular/literary fiction, crime fiction, graphic novels, memoir/true crime and more.

To get a preview – we welcome Ellen Beal, Founder and President of the Saratoga Book Festival.