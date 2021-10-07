© 2021
The Roundtable

10/7/21 RT Panel

Published October 7, 2021
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Briccetti, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Associate Professor of Teacher Education and Curriculum Studies; Co-Editor of the Journal of Equity & Excellence in Education; and Founding Co-director of Center of Racial Justice and Youth Engaged Research at University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Education Keisha Green.

