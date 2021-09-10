© 2021
Graphic Novel Helps Children Understand The Attacks On 9/11

Published September 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
Book cover for graphic novel of "I Survived The Attacks of September 11, 2001"
Provided
/
Scholastic

Lauren Tarshis is the editor of Scholastic’s Storyworks magazine and group editorial director for language arts for Scholastic classroom magazines, in addition to being the author of the "I Survived" series.

Each book in the series tells a terrifying and thrilling story from history, through the eyes of a kid who lived to tell the tale. Tarshis received thousands of requests from her readers to focus a book on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. "I Survived The Attacks Of September 11, 2001" was published in 2012 and is now available as a graphic novel illustrated by Corey Egbert.

The Roundtable9-119-11 Commemorationgraphic novelchildren's books
