Graphic Novel Helps Children Understand The Attacks On 9/11

Lauren Tarshis is the editor of Scholastic’s Storyworks magazine and group editorial director for language arts for Scholastic classroom magazines, in addition to being the author of the "I Survived" series.

Each book in the series tells a terrifying and thrilling story from history, through the eyes of a kid who lived to tell the tale. Tarshis received thousands of requests from her readers to focus a book on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. "I Survived The Attacks Of September 11, 2001" was published in 2012 and is now available as a graphic novel illustrated by Corey Egbert.