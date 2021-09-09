Memoir Of 9/11 From First FDNY Chief To Respond To The Attacks

Published in time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, the new book, "Ordinary Heroes: A Memoir of 9/11" by retired Battalion Chief Joseph Pfeifer serves as a reminder to readers across the country of the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated on that day and the days that followed.

Joseph Pfeifer retired from the New York City Fire Department in 2018 as an Assistant Chief and the founding director of FDNY's Center for Terrorism and Disaster Preparedness.

During his career, he commanded some of the largest emergencies in New York City's history, including the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Metro-North train derailment in 2013, and the Ebola crisis in 2014.

He is currently the Director for Crisis Leadership at Columbia University, and a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.