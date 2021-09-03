Robert Thurman's "Wisdom is Bliss"

Robert Thurman is the preeminent scholar and interpreter of Tibetan Buddhist philosophy for the modern world. His new book, "Wisdom is Bliss," leads us on a joyful exploration into the nature of reality through Buddha's threefold curriculum of "super-education."

Thurman is Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University as well as Co-Founder and President of Tibet House US in service of The Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet. A close friend of the Dalai Lama's for over 50 years, he is a leading worldwide lecturer on Tibetan Buddhism, passionate activist for the plight of the Tibetan people, skilled translator of Buddhist texts, and inspiring writer of popular Buddhist books.