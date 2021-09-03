© 2021
The Roundtable

Robert Thurman's "Wisdom is Bliss"

Published September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Robert Thurman is the preeminent scholar and interpreter of Tibetan Buddhist philosophy for the modern world. His new book, "Wisdom is Bliss," leads us on a joyful exploration into the nature of reality through Buddha's threefold curriculum of "super-education."

Thurman is Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University as well as Co-Founder and President of Tibet House US in service of The Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet. A close friend of the Dalai Lama's for over 50 years, he is a leading worldwide lecturer on Tibetan Buddhism, passionate activist for the plight of the Tibetan people, skilled translator of Buddhist texts, and inspiring writer of popular Buddhist books.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
