What Blythe Grossberg Learned While Teaching The Children Of The One Percent

Learning specialist Blythe Grossberg’s new book is: "I Left My Homework in the Hamptons: What I Learned Teaching the Children of the One Percent." It is a memoir about tutoring for Manhattan’s elite, revealing how a life of extreme wealth both helps and harms the children of the rich.

When Blythe first started as a tutor and learning specialist, she had no idea what awaited her inside the high-end apartments of Fifth Avenue. Children are expected to be as efficient and driven as CEOs, starting their days with 5:00 a.m. squash practice and ending them with late-night tutoring sessions.

Meanwhile, their powerful parents will do anything to secure one of the precious few spots at the Ivy Leagues, whatever the cost to them or their kids.