What Blythe Grossberg Learned While Teaching The Children Of The One Percent

Published August 20, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
Learning specialist Blythe Grossberg’s new book is: "I Left My Homework in the Hamptons: What I Learned Teaching the Children of the One Percent." It is a memoir about tutoring for Manhattan’s elite, revealing how a life of extreme wealth both helps and harms the children of the rich.

When Blythe first started as a tutor and learning specialist, she had no idea what awaited her inside the high-end apartments of Fifth Avenue. Children are expected to be as efficient and driven as CEOs, starting their days with 5:00 a.m. squash practice and ending them with late-night tutoring sessions.

Meanwhile, their powerful parents will do anything to secure one of the precious few spots at the Ivy Leagues, whatever the cost to them or their kids.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
