The Best Of Our Knowledge #1613: The Supply Chain

We suspect that as you go about your day-to-day life, the global supply chain is not something you give a lot of thought to. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has upset that supply chain to the point that it has likely had an effect on at least one or two things you do. From shortages of toilet paper early in the pandemic to the current lack of computer chips that go into vehicles which makes renting a car a major investment, managing the supply chain is now a bit more top of mind. So, did you know that you can now get a university degree in supply chain management? To learn a bit more about what goes into that degree program We spoke to Scott Keller. He has been on the logistics faculty at Penn State University and Michigan State and is now a professor of supply chain management and logistics and the department chair for the Department of Commerce at the University of West Florida. We asked Dr. Keller how long a degree in supply chain management has been a thing.

There aren’t very many people who are completely debt-free. And some debt is nearly unavoidable while living a normal life. But is all debt ethical? That’s the topic of today’s Academic Minute.