Any Questions #664: Geographic People

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase EXTRA FOOD. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a six-letter proper noun and a three-letter noun both closely associated with Great Britain. What are the words?

Answer: OXFORD and TEA

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: GEOGRAPHIC PEOPLE

On-air questions: Christmas is just 19 days away, and this is a time of year when many people like to rewatch their favorite holiday movies. One prime example is 1989’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the third in the “Vacation” series starring Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold. In honor of Chevy Chase, who shares his name with an area of Maryland with about 10,000 residents, all of today’s correct answers are other people with geographic names.



1. What 10-time Academy Award nominee who also won a Tony Award for his performance in “Fences” has appeared in four films with numerals in their title in the past 11 years — “2 Guns,” “The Equalizer 2,” “The Equalizer 3,” and “Gladiator II”?

2. In live action portrayals of an iconic character, who comes next on the following chronological list? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, _______?

3. Born in Anaheim in 1991, what actor was nominated for his 2022 performance as an entertainer who died in 1977 — a performance that he said required a dialect coach to both learn and drop the accent?

4. Although he was born in Missouri and lived for many years in New York City, by what name do we know the recipient of the 1948 and 1955 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama?

5. Now 85 and born Judith Cohen, what artist’s works can be seen especially thematically at the Museum of Contemporary Art about three miles from the Field Museum as part of a current exhibition called “The Living End: Painting and Other Technologies 1970-2020”?

Extra credit

1. Born in New Castle, about 100 miles from Bloomington, what pop artist who died in 2018 is perhaps best known for a four-letter design that can be seen in Philadelphia, New York City and his home state?

This week's challenge

Chevy Chase shot to fame during the first season of Saturday Night Live in 1975. This February, SNL is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Start with the letters SNL, insert four more, and you can spell the name of another former cast member. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Denzel Washington

2. Tom Holland (Holland is the current portrayer of Spider-Man and appeared alongside his predecessors in 2021’s Spider-Man “No Way Home”)

3. Austin Butler (Butler said of speaking like Elvis Presley, “I had been practicing one way of using the muscles in my mouth for a long time,” he said. So it was a process of trying to unlearn those.”)

4. Tennessee Williams (He got the nickname in college owing to his Southern drawl and won the Pulitzers for “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”)

5. Judy Chicago

Extra credit

1. Robert Indiana