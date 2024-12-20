Any Questions #666: "Leftover Questions No. 14"

Last week's challenge

Start with the last names of two famous Jasons: BATEMAN and ROBARDS. Change one letter to an H and you can rearrange the result to spell the eight-letter name of an island nation and the six-letter name of a world capital. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the M to an H, you can spell BARBADOS and TEHRAN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #14

On-air questions: This is our last show of 2024 and that means it is time once again for the Any Questions? clearance sale, in which we empty the drawers of unused questions from categories we did during this year. As usual, all sales are final. No refunds, no store credit, no complaining.

1. [#623: Pu“zz”le Hunt] There are six members of the Baseball Hall of Fame whose names fit this category. Dizzy Dean, inducted in 1953, was the first of the six. Which New York Mets catcher is the most recent of the group to be inducted, earning his spot in 2016 on his fourth ballot?

2. [#631: Rhymes with “Beware”] Which 1968 film stars Steve McQueen as the title character, a millionaire who orchestrates a bank robbery, and Faye Dunaway, who portrays the investigator hired by the bank, and was remade in 1999 starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo and trading the bank robbery for an art heist?

3. [#635: War-] Which video game villain first appeared in a 1992 game designed for the Game Boy subtitled 6 Golden Coins and in his current design wears a yellow and purple plumber’s outfit?

4. [#644: The Last Shall Be the First] Led the house band at the Cotton Club from 1927 to 1931 / Eulogized in 1974 by Ella Fitzgerald who said “It’s a very sad day. A genius has passed” / Wrote the jazz standards “Mood Indigo”, “Sophisticated Lady” and “In a Sentimental Mood”

5. [#662: Something of Something] What organization, established in 1920 at a conference that ended World War I, earned President Woodrow Wilson the Nobel Peace Prize as its founder and was superceded by another group in 1946 with a similar mission?

Extra credit

1. [#653: The End of Summer] Which artist is considered one of the preeminent painters of 19th-century life in America, including his late-1870s work titled Breezing Up (A Fair Wind), which depicts a father and his three sons in a boat on choppy waters?

2. [#657: Name that Television Series #2] “True Crime” / “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?” / “The Boy From 6B”

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE LAST EPISODE. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word and a seven-letter word that are synonyms. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mike Piazza

2. The Thomas Crown Affair

3. Wario

4. Duke Ellington

5. League of Nations

Extra credit

1. Winslow Homer

2. Only Murders in the Building