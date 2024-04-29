Any Questions #637: "Before and after, initially speaking"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of Gilbert and Sullivan operetta HMS Pinafore. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a long river in Europe and something you might see in the river. What are the words?

Answer: PO and FISHERMAN

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BEFORE AND AFTER, INITIALLY SPEAKING

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this week, we’re going to play another round of Before and After. Usually, each answer is made up of two parts, where the last word of the first part is the same as the first word of the second part. This time, however, there’s a slight twist: each answer this week is comprised of two initialisms where the last letter of the first one is the same as the first letter of the second one. The words represented by that overlapping letter will not be the same.

1. What popular sandwich with three ingredients – a meat, a green vegetable, and a red vegetable – is also a saying expressing relief that the end of the workweek has finally arrived?

2. Which non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of cats, dogs, and other species is also an interest group focused on issues affecting people over the age of 50?

3. What numerical rating seen on packages of sunscreen is also a collection of information often found on websites intended to provide commonly-requested answers?

4. What labor union headquartered in Detroit will represent employees of a Chattanooga Volkswagen plant after a historic vote earlier this month is also the sports league that includes teams named the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty?

5. What media company that produces shows like All Things Considered and Morning Edition is also a rock band from Georgia who recorded hits like “Losing My Religion” and “The One I Love”?

Extra credit

1. What media franchise whose first installment 2008’s was Iron Man is also a company that inspired the name of the winner of the 2008 Kentucky Derby?

2. What temporal standard based at the Royal Observatory in London is also a sentiment expressing an unwillingness to commit to articles or other writing with lots of words?



This week's challenge

Start with the words ACRONYM and INITIAL. Rearrange the letters to spell a nine-letter word for something that is drawn and a five-letter word for something that is sung. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. BLTGIF

2. ASPCAARP

3. SPFAQ

4. UAWNBA

5. NPR.E.M.

Extra credit

1. MCUPS

2. GMTL;DR