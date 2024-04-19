Any Questions #636: "Famous Pairs"

Last week's challenge

Start with the title WAR AND PEACE. Change one letter to a U and you can rearrange the result to spell the six-letter name of a country and the five-letter name of a unit of currency used in a different country. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the W to a U, you can spell CANADA and RUPEE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Famous pairs”

On-air questions: OK, Mike, if you remember your American history, you might know that April 19, 1775 marked the start of the Revolution, with the Battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. The standoff started at 5 a.m. in Lexington and the war didn’t end until the Treaty of Paris eight years later. In honor of Lexington and Concord, today’s show is about other famous pairs.

1. Originally named Tom and Jerry, what duo that split for the first time in 1970 released a 2004 album called “Old Friends: Live On Stage”?

2. What title pair who debuted in the 16th century have been portrayed on screen by Douglas Booth and Hailee Steinfeld in 2013 and Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in 1996?

3. With a capital that includes the name of a country on a different continent, what nation that consists of two islands off Venezuela became independent from a different country on the same continent as the one in the name of its capital in 1962?

4. Reprising a partnership that was born with Second City in the 1990s and includes two seasons together on “SNL’s” Weekend Update starting in 2004, what women have hosted four Golden Globes awards telecasts and launched the Restless Leg standup tour this year?

5. Appearing in the fifth work by its collaborators, a song by which pair includes the lyrics, “I know the kings of England, and I quote the fights historicalFrom Marathon to Waterloo, in order categorical/I'm very well acquainted, too, with matters mathematical/I understand equations/both the simple and quadratical”

Extra credit

1. “The Double Helix” is a controversial memoir by one half of which scientific partnership that is most famous for a 1953 paper?

This week's challenge: Start with the name of Gilbert and Sullivan operetta HMS Pinafore. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a long river in Europe and something you might see in the river. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Simon and Garfunkel (The 2004 live album also features performances from the duo’s top harmony influence, The Everly Brothers)

2. Romeo and Juliet (And the 1996 version by Baz Luhrmann takes place in Verona Beach and features Paul Rudd in his third movie role)

3. Trinidad and Tobago (The capital is Port of Spain and Trinidad and Tobago was a British colony when it became independent)

4. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (Said Fey, “This really feels just like S.N.L, except that we will be in bed by 10. And I don’t have to go to a weird Tuesday night dinner with Lorne Michaels and Rudy Giuliani.”

5. Arthur Sullivan and W.S Gilbert (“I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General from “The Pirates of Penzance”)

Extra credit

1. Watson and Crick