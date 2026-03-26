Women and wealth

It wasn't until the passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act in 1974 that women gained the right to open bank accounts, credit cards, and loans in their own names, without a male co-signer. On this week's 51%, we speak with Kathleen Godfrey, CEO of Godfrey Financial Associates, about how women's financial independence has evolved over the past 50-plus years, and what women can do now to secure themselves for the future. We also meet the new head of the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester, New York.

Guest: Kathleen Godfrey, president of Godfrey Financial Associates

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

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