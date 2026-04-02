© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Is conversion therapy free speech? The Supreme Court says yes

By Jesse King
Published April 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Joe Ravi CC-BY-SA 3.0
/
wikicommons
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has struck down a ban on conversion therapy in Colorado, deciding the law violated the First Amendment protecting free speech. On this week’s 51%, we chat with Albany Law School’s Vin Bonventre about why the Supreme Court ruled the way it did, and what this means for similar bans in other states, including New York. WAMC’s Elias Guerra also speaks with a woman working to start the first Black trans-owned bookstore in New York’s Hudson Valley. 

Guest: Vin Bonventre, Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor at Albany Law School; Awa-Moon Barnett

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 
————

Tags
51% supreme courtconversion therapyhudson valleybookstorelgbtqia+
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's former Hudson Valley bureau chief. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Women and wealth
    Jesse King
    It wasn't until the passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act in 1974 that women gained the right to open bank accounts, credit cards, and loans in their own names, without a male co-signer. On this week's 51%, we speak with Kathleen Godfrey, CEO of Godfrey Financial Associates, about how women's financial independence has evolved over the past 50-plus years, and what women can do now to secure themselves for the future. We also meet the new head of the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester, New York.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Endometriosis awareness with Dr. Gabriela Aguilar
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we recognize Endometriosis Awareness Month and speak with Dr. Gabriela Aguilar, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. Endometriosis is a painful and complex inflammatory disease impacting roughly 1 in 10 women worldwide. Despite how common it is, very little is still known about endometriosis, and too often patients report years of pain before getting an official diagnosis. Aguilar is a board-certified OB/GYN and complex family planning specialist in New York City.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Kate Schatz on 'Where the Girls Were'
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with author Kate Schatz about her new novel Where the Girls Were. Loosely based on her mother’s experience, Where the Girls Were tells the story of a bright teenage girl in the late 1960s who finds herself pregnant and is sent away to have the baby in secret and put it up for adoption. Schatz says secret homes for "unwed mothers" were not uncommon in the U.S. before the decision of Roe v. Wade enshrined abortion rights for (almost) the next 50 years. During the “Baby Scoop Era,” millions of unwed young mothers faced societal pressure to relinquish their newborns for adoption.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Women's suffrage and the earliest voters
    Jesse King, Samantha Simmons
    On this week's 51%, we kick off Women's History Month and preview an exhibit about Ulster County’s first elections with women voters in 1918. Women in New York won the right to vote a few years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. The Ulster County exhibit, opening March 11 on the second floor of the county office building in Kingston, features archival voter rolls and artifacts from the county board of the elections as well as the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region, giving a glimpse into the lives of the everyday women who jumped at the opportunity to vote.