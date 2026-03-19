Endometriosis awareness with Dr. Gabriela Aguilar

On this week's 51%, we recognize Endometriosis Awareness Month and speak with Dr. Gabriela Aguilar, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. Endometriosis is a painful and complex inflammatory disease impacting roughly 1 in 10 women worldwide. Despite how common it is, very little is still known about endometriosis, and too often patients report years of pain before getting an official diagnosis. Aguilar is a board-certified OB/GYN and complex family planning specialist in New York City.

Guests: Dr. Gabriela Aguilar, OB/GYN and medical director of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York; New York State Senator Lea Webb

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

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