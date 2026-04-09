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Fifty-One Percent
51%

Heather Bellino on the Texas Advocacy Project

By Jesse King
Published April 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Texas Advocacy Project
Heather Bellino and logo

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month and speak with the head of the Texas Advocacy Project, an organization offering legal support and safety planning for survivors of dating and domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking. CEO Heather Bellino says it is critical for survivors to know their rights and have access to support that still allows them to take the lead on how they want to move forward. WAMC’s Josh Landes also details a bill in Massachusetts aimed at closing loopholes around age of consent that currently shield teachers from facing legal consequences for sexual misconduct with students in their care. 

Guest: Heather Bellino, CEO of the Texas Advocacy Project

This episode contains discussions of domestic violence and sexual assault. If you or someone you love has been impacted, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting "START" to 88788. RAINN also has counselors at its Sexual Assault Hotline who can be reached by calling 1-800-656-HOPE or texting "HOPE" to 64673. 

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

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51% womensexual assaultdomestic violence
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's former Hudson Valley bureau chief. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
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