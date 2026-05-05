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All Things Considered

South Burlington moves forward with planned conversations on March ICE raid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
FILE - An image of an ICE officer, taken June 11, 2019.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - An image of an ICE officer, taken June 11, 2019.

The South Burlington City Council has chosen which members will be included in follow up conversations with immigrant advocates following a violent confrontation with ICE agents in March.

This week’s council agenda notes that the March 11 Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the city “erod(ed) the critical public trust between local government and our neighbors.”

Councilors on Monday debated which two members should continue follow up discussions with Migrant Justice, which organized the protest the day of the ICE raid.

Councilors Laurie Smith, Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Andrew Chalnich wanted to be included in this first round of discussions. Councilor Beth Zigmund said whoever attends must be open minded and see through the eyes of the protesters.

“This meeting will potentially be a flashpoint for further division if it’s not handled in that manner.”

South Burlington resident Drew Schatzer told councilors a community conversation is drastically needed.

“I’d like to see more than just this one-on-one with the council and Migrant Justice because the community wants it. We want to speak to our police. We want to set these expectations.”

The council voted to send Smith and Fitzgerald to the meeting, which is planned for May 20.
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News south burlingtonSouth Burlington City CouncilU.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement
Pat Bradley
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