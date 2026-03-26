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All Things Considered

Governor Phil Scott questioned regarding controversy over ICE raid in South Burlington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT
Sign held by a protester supporting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Sign held by a protester supporting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee

During his weekly briefing today, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott fielded questions about the continuing controversy over the March 11 Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in South Burlington.

Local law enforcement agencies are under scrutiny after a violent confrontation with protesters as ICE detained three individuals. Some law enforcement officials say agitators were responsible for the violence, while protesters blame law enforcement. Vermont’s Republican governor believes it was ICE agents that escalated the situation.

“I believe that there were agitators there. But I didn’t blame it on them. I put most of the burden on the ERO’s and the ICE agents that were there.”

An ERO is an Enforcement and Removal Operations ICE officer.

An after-action report is being drafted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety to determine just what occurred during the ICE raid
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News U.S. Immigrations and Customs EnforcementImmigration and Customs EnforcementVermont Governor Phil Scottsouth burlington
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