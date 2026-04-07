South Burlington officials consider forming task force to assess March ICE raid

City councilors in South Burlington, Vermont are debating whether to create a task force to review a controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid that occurred in that city in March.

Councilor Laurie Smith said Monday the city needs an effective and coordinated team to learn about what happened and help the community heal. He has drafted a letter to gauge interest in forming a task force to review the events of March 11.

“If we move forward with it, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. But I think that we as the leaders of this community really need to express that this is something we take very seriously, and want to rebuild our community trust, and to be able to be better equipped to deal with something like this if it happens again.”

The council decided to meet with law enforcement at their April 20th meeting during a review of an after-action report. An invitation will also be extended to advocate groups Migrant Justice and Indivisible.

