Dozens of complaints filed with Burlington police pertaining to officers’ conduct during ICE operation

The Burlington, Vermont police chief says his department has received dozens of complaints about officers’ actions during an ICE raid in South Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department provided mutual aid to the South Burlington Police Department during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation to detain an individual. A large crowd had gathered and, although most of the day was peaceful, chaos ensued when ICE broke down the door to enter the house. Burlington interim Police Chief Shaun Burke told the Burlington City Council Monday they were there to provide crowd control.

“Our team assisted with the crowd management and used physical force to help stop the active resistance that the ICE agent was facing. To date we have received 121 complaints.”

City councilors pushed back on law enforcement’s portrayal of events, including Ward 6 Democrat Becca Brown McKnight

“How can BPD justify helping ICE in violation of both resident safety and the Constitution?”

Multiple investigations into the events surrounding the South Burlington ICE raid and local law enforcement’s role are ongoing.

