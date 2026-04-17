South Burlington City Council to scrutinize ICE raid body camera video

Monday night, the South Burlington City Council will review body-camera footage and an after-action report into police activity during a controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in March.

The protest on Dorset Street in the Vermont city lasted all day and culminated in a violent confrontation with law enforcement after ICE agents broke down the door of a house and detained three people. The South Burlington Police Department posted videos on YouTube. Some show South Burlington officers peacefully discussing the situation with demonstrators, while other footage depicts moments of higher tension. One clip, in which the video is partially obscured by the officer’s jacket, shows a confrontation as ICE attempts to drive away with detainees.

"Back up! Back up! Back up! Stay back!" shouts a police officer.

A male protester yells, "They’re your neighbors."

"I don’t know what the hell happened," an officer says. "I’m making sure that..."

"I saw what happened," a woman says.

The Vermont State Police released its after-action report and bodycam videos on Friday afternoon.

The South Burlington City Council will review its police department’s report, videos and associated documents during their meeting Monday night, beginning at 6:30.

