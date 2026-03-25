Suspect in South Burlington raid misidentified by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

Court records indicate that ICE agents misidentified the individual they chased into a South Burlington home leading to a day-long protest that erupted into violence.

On March 11 ICE agents engaged in an early morning car chase resulting in several accidents before following the suspect to a home on Dorset Street in South Burlington.

Vermont Public and MyNBC 5 report that court documents show that in a sworn statement ICE agent Colton Riley says he misidentified the Mexican man they were seeking with the Honduran man they eventually took into custody.

Three individuals in the home were detained and have been released by federal judges. Investigations are ongoing into the actions of local law enforcement.