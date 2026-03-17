Witnesses dispute police description of violence during ICE protest in South Burlington

The South Burlington Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were criticized by residents during a South Burlington City Council meeting Monday evening.

Last Wednesday, Migrant Justice activated its rapid response system as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation occurred on Dorset Street. Most of the day the crowd was peaceful as it surrounded a home to keep federal law enforcement at bay. Late in the afternoon, ICE agents received a criminal warrant, pushed through the crowd, broke down the door of the house and detained three individuals – none of whom were named in the warrant. The scene descended into chaos.

During the South Burlington City Council meeting Monday night, Police Chief Bill Breault provided a detailed timeline of the events and interactions with ICE and other law enforcement agencies as the day unfolded.

“As a local police chief I have no authority to stop ICE from doing their job whether I agree or disagree with it. This was an incredibly tactically poorly thought through plan by ICE. Additionally I thought their plan to execute a warrant with hundreds of protesters standing around the building was extreme. In fact, there were several conversations, and I was unable to get clear answers, why is there such a desire to effect this arrest today in this manner?”

Chief Breault added that his department did not aid ICE and followed Vermont’s Safe and Impartial Policing mandates.

“Use of force by officers and agents was in response to action of those present. There were people in the crowd that assaulted officers, threw objects at officers, fired pyrotechnics at officers, damaged and attacked occupied law enforcement vehicles and obstructed agents from leaving the scene. Characterizing the event as a peaceful protest would be irresponsible.”

But those who spoke during public comments disputed the chief’s characterization, saying they witnessed local and state law enforcement officers attacking people and helping ICE agents.

One Milton resident said she witnessed a woman being assaulted by Vermont State Police.

“My name is Meg McKinnon. I am a registered nurse. I assessed this young woman. There were marks around her throat. When she came to, she said she was choked by police. I stayed with her until EMS was able to get her on a stretcher and after that the scene started to escalate.”

Sean O’Hearn is a Ferrisburg resident who used to live in South Burlington. He told councilors the South Burlington Police did an exceptional job during the protest – until they called in the Vermont State Police.

“I think something that you need to answer to the community is what are we supposed to have faith in anymore? The Vermont State troopers and sadly the South Burlington PD lost public trust. So you either figure out a way to start protecting us or we are the next Minnesota.”

South Burlington resident Don Maynard echoed O’Hearn’s sentiments.

“I don’t think any of us care that it was South Burlington, Burlington or state police. I once also had faith in local police, but last week that was completely broken.”

Councilor Laurie Smith suggested the city form a task force to develop a chain of communication between law enforcement and advocacy organizations.

“What we’re facing as a community is unprecedented. Our community is being attacked by our federal government. We have every right to be outraged. It’s very likely that this will happen again, though I pray that it doesn’t. We need to develop the chain of communication between all of us so that our community heals the rift that we feel and can work together as a community when we have another invasion.”

