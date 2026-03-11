ICE enforcement effort leads to multi-car accident in South Burlington

The South Burlington, Vermont, Police department say a traffic accident Wednesday morning occurred when ICE agents tried to apprehend a person.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police received reports of a multiple-vehicle accident on Dorset Street.

When South Burlington Police responded they found one of the vehicles unoccupied and three other damaged cars. Their preliminary investigation determined that ICE agents attempted to apprehend an individual, but the person fled. The ICE agents then unsuccessfully tried to box in the vehicle in a Dorset Street parking lot, but the driver again fled and hit several other cars. ICE agents then surrounded a building and requested the local department’s help because a crowd of protesters had gathered.

South Burlington Police say they were unaware of the immigration enforcement action until they were investigating the crash and did not assist the federal agents with the immigration enforcement activity.

