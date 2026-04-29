Burlington Police Commission raises concerns about delay in releasing body camera video

Burlington police continue to face scrutiny after Immigration and Customs Enforcement action and protests in South Burlington last month. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports that Burlington’s Police Commission has reviewed compliance with the Fair and Impartial Policing policy and a delay in sharing body cam footage.

On March 11, the Burlington Police Department provided mutual aid to the South Burlington Police Department as protesters clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and law enforcement officers.

Ward 2 Commissioner Julia Ginorio invited community organizations to discuss the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy regarding the March 11 ICE operation.

“The long debated updates that were incorporated in 2024 included some more robust descriptions of bias based on immigration status and outlines some prohibitions on participating in civil immigration activities. We saw these issues come to a head in our communities on March 11th. I think it’s fair to describe what happened that day, using the same words that many officers did on the scene: it was a ***show. The events of that day have eroded trust in our local law enforcement agencies including BPD.”

Following testimony on the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy from Migrant Justice and the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project, the discussion shifted to body camera videos. The Vermont State Police and the South Burlington Police Departments have released body cam video, but the Burlington Police Department has yet to release theirs.

A letter to the Burlington City Council states: “The Commission raised this matter directly with the Police Chief at our March 24 meeting. The footage was withheld until April 20, 2026. No legal basis for withholding the footage has been provided.”

Central District City Councilor Melo Grant, a Progressive, told the police commission it is very concerning that there was a delay in providing access to the body cam footage.

“We are at a crossroads again. We are at a reckoning again. Our faith in our police department is really being tested right now.”

Chair Ward 4 Commissioner Robert Depper III says the body has authority to review all police department actions to make sure officers conform with policy.

“I was frustrated because I believe that should have been provided to us earlier under our authority in the city charter and Resolution 7.09. And so I was frustrated with the length of time that took. And at least in my satisfaction was not provided a reason, under the law or under city ordinance, why that was withheld.”

Ward 8 Commissioner Mary Cox noted there is no clear policy on how quickly footage must be released.

“There was this case from last September where a person was shot. It’s been seven months, eight months, since the event and we still are not able to see the body cam footage.”

Depper said that emphasizes a troubling trend.

“This is not an issue that is only coming up now. This is an issue that has been ongoing. It’s simply quite acute since we have had this March 11th ICE engagement. And as a legislative body that is tasked with certain oversight obligations if we do not diligently and zealously advocate for our own authority it will be lost.”

Acting Police Chief Shaun Burke defended the delay in releasing the videos, telling Depper there are clear policies regarding release of videos.

“I would caution if you’re examining a use of force case for policy compliance that means you’re making a determination before it’s been investigated and adjudicated by the police department.”

Depper: “The authority that’s granted to this body is not adjudicative. It is audit related. It is review related.”

Burke has also maintained his officers acted in accordance with the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy.

