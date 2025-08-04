Plattsburgh’s first Michigan Festival celebrates the iconic local cuisine

The Town of Plattsburgh held its inaugural Michigan Festival Saturday, and attendance was roughly twice what planners expected. That’s good news for the development of a local historical site.

Several years ago, the Town of Plattsburgh designated July as Michigan Month to celebrate the area’s unique culinary offering – a hot dog smothered with a specially seasoned meat sauce. Last September officials announced a new festival to top off that effort.

On Saturday, the Clinton County Fairgrounds were full of visitors and vendors. Long lines queued to order from food trucks, with many opting for the festival’s namesake Michigan hot dogs bathed with a sweet hamburger sauce, while others went for a spicier option.

Entertainment included musical performances, an opening ceremony honoring veterans. And, of course, a Michigan-eating contest. Supervisor Michael Cashman was thrilled with the attendance.

“In my heart I always felt that this was going to be huge. But it really counted on a couple of different things. The weather playing on our side has turned into an absolutely fabulous, beautiful North Country summer day and the people have just shown up in throngs. It’s been fantastic,” enthuses Cashman.”So we have everything from a Kid’s Corner to a Veterans Lane, because all of this is a fundraiser for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway. The contestant that just won our Michigan eating contest slammed down two hot dogs and a tray of fries in about a minute and seven seconds. It was something to behold!”

Cashman added that he is elated to see how many people came out to participate in the festival.

“We also have a lot of people from outside of the state that have come and from around the state. It’s really nice to be able to introduce people to the Town of Plattsburgh, home of the Michigan,” Cashman said.

Of course, the festival was about more than fun and food. Proceeds from the Michigan Fest will benefit the further development of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park. Cashman noted that posters and booths were set up throughout the fairgrounds to educate and update the public about the project.

“It really is a great opportunity for us to introduce the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project to them if they haven’t heard about it. But we’ve also been just really moved by the number of people that are coming over and just giving cash donations and saying anything we can do to support our veterans count us in” Cashman continued, “ And that’s what this has been about is finding a cause that is really meaningful but also finding an opportunity to come together as a community.”

Sons of the American Legion member John Rock brought the concept for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park to officials and has been involved since the beginning of the project, which is in Phase 2 of construction. Located on the Lake Champlain shoreline, it will include a Remembrance Plaza, Veteran’s Memorial Walk and a Purple Heart Trail.

He is excited that the festival will not only help financially but also raise awareness about the park, which is across from Crab Island, where both American and British soldiers from the 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh are buried.

1 :12 “I am just so thrilled with the size of the turnout for this and the support of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway,” Rock said.”And thanks to these people and stuff that marketed this for us, they’ve done a fabulous job and the community support is unbelievable.”

All proceeds from the Michigan Fest will go to the park. Rock says this will be a tremendous boost to the work being done

“This park that we’re building, our veteran’s park that we’re building, a lot of our vets need a place to go to talk and sit and visit. And that’s what this park is going to do. It’s going to help those guys get healing. I mean, we all know that any of our combat vets that have been in combat, they need some support. They need a place just to go,” Rock noted.

The total proceeds are still being calculated, but organizers of the Michigan Fest estimate about 4,000 people attended. Vendors had been advised to expect about 2,000 people.

The $6 million Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park is targeted for completion in 2026 to coincide with the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.

Rock said he is overwhelmed by the turnout and how it will help not only the park project, but veterans across the region.

“It’s just fabulous. And I thought we were going to have problems getting this park finished but it makes my heart feel so good that it is going to be finished with the support of the community now,” Rock related.

