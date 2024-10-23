Efforts to create a veteran’s memorial park recognized

The Town of Plattsburgh has received an award for its efforts to create the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park.

The American Planning Association has recognized the town with its 2024 Upstate New York Chapter Award for Implementation which recognizes long-term projects that have demonstrated impactful results. The Battlefield Memorial Gateway is a multi-phase project that is converting a former Plattsburgh Air Force Base fuel storage facility along the shore of Lake Champlain into a park honoring veterans of all wars.

Phase 1 of the project has been completed and includes an officially designated Purple Heart Trail. Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman says the award validates more than a decade of community vision and effort to make the project a reality.