Plattsburgh officials provide update on creation of park to honor veterans

Town of Plattsburgh officials and members of the local American Legion provided an update today on progress to create a memorial park to honor veterans.

The Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park is being built in the Town of Plattsburgh. It’s located on the shore of Lake Champlain, directly across from Crab Island, where both American and British soldiers from the 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh are buried.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, says construction of the park is “a cornerstone project” for the region.

“The Battlefield Memorial Gateway project stands at the intersection of remembrance and revitalization, offering a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made across centuries to secure our freedoms,” Cashman asserted.

The multi-phase project broke ground in May 2023 with initial grading and site work. Phase 2 began last November and is in progress.

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat from the 115th District, obtained $250,000 in initial funding and announced Friday he is committing another $300,000 to support Phase 2.

“Anytime you can bring an attraction to a region that honors our significant historical past as well as thanking and honoring our veterans, past and present, I think it’s a home run and I’m just really excited to see where this project leads in the future,” Jones said.

Supervisor Cashman says the plan is being modified somewhat due to tariffs. Some materials used to build items such as the Memorial Plaza have been changed, but he notes they are seeking high-quality replacements to match materials that can no longer be obtained or have become too expensive.

“The landscape is changing right now specifically in the world of tariffs. We’ve really had to kind of think about how we can achieve our goals and objectives. We have recalibrated products in the face of the developing tariffs. Everything from the type of stone to the types of metals and other materials to build this,” Cashman reported. “And we, in theory, could get back some bids that we cannot afford. That’s just the reality of the situation. But what we’re really tried to do is be very, very strategic so that we can continue to advance this project.”

Friends of Crab Island and Sons of the American Legion member John Rock spoke about the inspiration and history of the project.

“This new Battlefield Memorial Gateway project is going to help educate our young and also help connect with the community. Our freedoms aren’t free and it came at a high cost,” Rock remarked. “And we’re going on to 250 years this year to celebrate the birth of this country. We hope to be able to tell the American story of how the North Country has participated right from the birth of this country.”

Project organizers are asking for public donations. They noted proceeds from this summer’s inaugural Michigan Fest will go to the project.

Phase 3 is targeted for completion in 2026 to coincide with the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.

The projected total cost for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park is $6 million.

